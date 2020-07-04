Prime accused in Kanpur encounter case, Gangster Vikas Dubey's house demolished

Image Source : ANI House of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey, the main accused in Kanpur encounter case, house demolished by district administration.

The Kanpur district administration on Saturday demolished the house of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey, accused in over 60 criminal cases and also the prime accused in Kanpur encounter case in which 8 policemen were killed.

Prime accused Vikas Dubey is on the run since yesterday when the encounter took place. At least 20 teams of police are searching for the criminal after 8 policemen were martyred in the gunfight. Dubey, a history-sheeter, has over 60 cases against him with charges such as murder, attempt to murder, robbery, land-grabbing others.

The encounter in which 8 policemen were martyred took place on Friday when a gang of criminals ambushed and fired on police who had come to arrest them in Kanpur, a government official said.

The criminals blocked a road with excavators and fired on the police officers from rooftops, said Awanish Awasthi, Uttar Pradesh government spokesman. Five officers were injured and the assailants fled before police reinforcements could reach the area, Awasthi said.

