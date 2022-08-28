Sunday, August 28, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Crime
  4. Uttar Pradesh: Man kills daughter in Hapur over 'delay in serving food'

Uttar Pradesh: Man kills daughter in Hapur over 'delay in serving food'

Uttar Pradesh news: According to police sources, Mohd Fariyad, 55, a father of six, got into an argument with his daughter Reshma after there was a delay in serving his meal.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Hapur Published on: August 28, 2022 13:29 IST
Uttar Pradesh, Man kills daughter in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh NEWS, Man kills daughter over delay in ser
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Uttar Pradesh: Man kills daughter in Hapur over 'delay in serving food'.

Highlights

  • A man has been arrested by the Hapur police for killing his 21-year-old daughter
  • Mohd Fariyad killed his daughter over delay in serving meal
  • Police rushed to the spot after hearing about the incident and arrested the accused father

Uttar Pradesh news: A man has been arrested by the Hapur police for killing his 21-year-old daughter over delay in serving food.

According to police sources, Mohd Fariyad, 55, a father of six, got into an argument with his daughter Reshma after there was a delay in serving his meal.

The daughter apparently made an angry retort which enraged her father and he allegedly picked up a sharp blade used to cut grass in anger and hit his daughter. She sustained a severe injury, which led to her death on the spot.

Police rushed to the spot after hearing about the incident and arrested the accused father.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Mukesh Chandra, said, "A case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered at the Babugarh police station. The body was also sent for post-mortem. A probe is on, and the accused will be produced before the magistrate."

Reshma was set to get married on September 4.

Related Stories
UP: 4 killed, 18 injured in road accident in Saharanpur

UP: 4 killed, 18 injured in road accident in Saharanpur

Uttar Pradesh: Illegal hookah bar busted in Greater Noida, 25 persons nabbed

Uttar Pradesh: Illegal hookah bar busted in Greater Noida, 25 persons nabbed

Uttar Pradesh: Fire at marriage venue kills five in Moradabad

Uttar Pradesh: Fire at marriage venue kills five in Moradabad

Uttar Pradesh: Pizza delivery man shot for refusing to accept 'torn note' in Shahjahanpur

Uttar Pradesh: Pizza delivery man shot for refusing to accept 'torn note' in Shahjahanpur

ALSO READ: Karnataka: Nine killed in jeep-car collision near Bengaluru

ALSO READ: MP: 2 college students & van driver killed, 7 others injured in road accident

Top News

Latest News