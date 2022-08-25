Karnataka: Nine killed in jeep-car collision near Bengaluru

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). 9 killed in as cruiser rams into lorry in Karnataka.

Karnataka news : Nine persons were killed and 11 sustained injuries after a cruiser jeep collided with a truck on the National Highway near Bengaluru on Thursday (August 25).

The accident happened near the city of Tumakuru located 70 kilometres Northwest of Bengaluru.

Superintended Police (SP) Rahul Shahpurwad visited the spot of the accident and informed, "The cruiser jeep was carrying daily wage workers who were moving towards Bengaluru city in search of work".

Reportedly, all injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, where their condition is currently stable.

More details are awaited. Further investigation is on.

Earlier on August 17, five members of a family died after a car collided with a container truck that was driving on the wrong side of the road on the Ahmednagar-Pune Highway in Pune in the early hours the day, police said. The mishap took place near Ranjangaon Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation.

