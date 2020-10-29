Image Source : FILE Uttar Pradesh: Five-year-old girl raped in Banda

A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a teenager in a village in the Baberu area of Uttar Pradesh's Banda, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon when the girl was playing outside her house and her 15-year-old neighbour took her to a secluded place and allegedly raped her, SHO of Baberu police station Jai Shyam Shukla said.

Later, the girl narrated the incident to her mother following which she lodged a police complaint and a case was registered, he said.

The teenager was detained and the girl was sent for a medical examination, the SHO said, adding that a probe into the matter was underway.

