UP: 40-year-old groom lands in jail for trying to marry minor

A 40-year-old groom and over ten 'baraatis' have landed up in a jail for trying to marry a 12-year-old girl.

A 40-year-old groom and over ten 'baraatis' have landed up in a jail for trying to marry a 12-year-old girl. The groom is 40 years old and the police are probing the human trafficking angle in the incident. The incident took place in the Ghat Bijri village on Thursday.

Some locals quietly informed the district probation officer (DPO) and the police arrived at the wedding venue. The marriage rituals were stopped and the groom and the 'baraatis' were taken to the police station.

(The probation officer, incidentally, focuses on the offender's concern or desire, and tries to solve his concern and aims to make the offender a productive member of the community. Within the criminal justice system, the probation officer plays a critical or important role.)

The DPO Shakti Tripathi said that since the groom and the baraatis were from Sitapur district which is close to the UP-Nepal border, the human trafficking angle was also being probed.

The girl belongs to a tribal community and her family was given Rs one lakh for the wedding. The groom Bhanu Shukla, belongs to the Brahmin community and 'marriage' with a tribal girl was not normal.

He said that the matter would be thoroughly investigated and stern action would be taken against the offenders.