Saturday, March 14, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Crime News
  4. Charred body of woman found in Tripura village, kin alleges rape

Charred body of woman found in Tripura village, kin alleges rape

The charred body of a 23-year-old woman has been found in West Tripura district, police said on Saturday.

PTI PTI
Agartala Published on: March 14, 2020 12:10 IST
Charred body of woman found in Tripura village, kin alleges rape
Image Source : PTI/FILE

Charred body of woman found in Tripura village, kin alleges rape

The charred body of a 23-year-old woman has been found in West Tripura district, police said on Saturday. The body of the woman was found in a paddy field in Rangacherra village on Friday, Mohanpur Sub-divisional Police Officer Kamal Bikash Majumder said.

The deceased's father alleged that a neighbour, a driver by profession, raped and burnt his daughter to death, a police officer said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the woman's father with the Sidhai Mohanpur police station, the accused driver has been arrested, he said.

"The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. A case of unnatural death has been registered," Majumder added.

ALSO READ | Charred body of 17-year-old girl found in Bengal, 3 arrested

ALSO READ | Charred bodies of woman, child found near Raipur

Write a comment

coronavirus

Top News

Latest News