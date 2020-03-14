Image Source : PTI/FILE Charred body of woman found in Tripura village, kin alleges rape

The charred body of a 23-year-old woman has been found in West Tripura district, police said on Saturday. The body of the woman was found in a paddy field in Rangacherra village on Friday, Mohanpur Sub-divisional Police Officer Kamal Bikash Majumder said.

The deceased's father alleged that a neighbour, a driver by profession, raped and burnt his daughter to death, a police officer said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the woman's father with the Sidhai Mohanpur police station, the accused driver has been arrested, he said.

"The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. A case of unnatural death has been registered," Majumder added.

