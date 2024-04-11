Thane shocker: Couple kills, buries minor daughter at graveyard, anonymous letter solves murder mystery

Follow us on Image Source : X Representational pic

A couple was arrested for allegedly killing their 18-month-old daughter and secretly buried her at a graveyard in Maharashtra's Thane city, the police officials said on Thursday.

According to the police, the kid was killed by her parents on March 18 and the case came to light after officials received an anonymous letter.

"More than three weeks after a couple allegedly killed their 18-month-old daughter and secretly buried her. The police exhumed her body and arrested the husband-wife duo after an anonymous letter tipped them off about the crime," the official said.

The couple - Jahid Sheikh (38) and his 28-year-old wife Noorami - who reside at Mumbra in the city were arrested on Wednesday.

Senior inspector Anil Shinde of the Mumbra police station said, "The police recently received an anonymous letter about the couple killing their child, Labiba, and quietly burying the body in the graveyard. The police launched a probe and detained the couple. Initially, the accused did not cooperate but later told how they committed the crime. However, they did not reveal the motive behind the killing."

"The couple told the police that they killed their daughter on March 18, after then buried the body in a local graveyard. The police then exhumed the decomposed body. The autopsy report confirmed that the child had suffered injuries on her head and other body parts," he added.

Inspector (crime) SA Dawne said the couple was produced before a magistrate on Wednesday and remanded in police custody till April 15.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: Encounter in J-K's Pulwama, one terrorist killed, arms and ammunition recovered