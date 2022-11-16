'I've got news': Shraddha Walkar texted her friend on Instagram hours before she was murdered

Follow us on Image Source : SHRADDHA WALKAR/INSTAGRAM Shraddha Walkar texted her friend on Instagram hours before she was murdered

Highlights Shraddha Walkar sent a text message to her friend at 4.34 p.m. on May 18

Later, her friend responded to the text sent by her

Again on September 24, the same friend texted Shraddha asking if she was safe

Shraddha Walkar murder case: Shraddha Walkar texted one of her friends on Instagram on the day she was murdered. Details say Shraddha was active on social media till the early evening of May 18, 2022.

A screenshot of a purported chat between Shraddha Walkar and her friend has surfaced, which shows Shraddha wanted to tell something to her friend.

According to the screenshot, the Delhi murder case victim sent a text message to her friend at 4.34 p.m. on May 18.

"Dude, I've got news. I got super busy with something," it read.

The conversation did not end there.

Later at 6:29 pm, her friend responded asking about the news.

"What's the news", the friend asked her back on Instagram.

However, Shraddha went silent after that and did not respond to the message.

Again on September 24, her friend sent her a message over social media, asking about her whereabouts and safety.

"Where the hell are you. Are you safe," the friend asked.

Shraddha's live-in partner Aftab Poonawala was arrested on November 12, for allegedly killing the former and chopping her body into 35 pieces to dispose of it.

The investigations have further revealed the accused Poonawala kept her Instagram account active till June to give an impression of her being safe and alive.

Meanwhile, the police are scanning Poonawala's phone to know of more details regarding the murder case.

"He was using her Instagram account to avoid any suspicion by her friends," said an official, adding that police teams are checking his mobile phone details and internet browsing history.

Shraddha murder case: Police seek Poonawala's narco test

The Delhi Police has sought a narco test of accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala even as its search for remaining body parts of his live-in partner continued for the second consecutive day in a forest area in Chhatarpur Wednesday, officials said.

According to the investigators, the narco test is necessary since Poonawala is changing his statements and not cooperating in the probe.

Blood samples of Walkar's father were also collected for DNA analysis of the 13 body parts recovered so far.

Twenty-eight-year-old Poonawala allegedly strangled Walkar and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-liter fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days past midnight.

Walker's head, her phone and the weapon used in the crime have not been recovered so far, police said.

Aftab Poonawala showed no signs of remorse

Police officials also noted that he was confident during interrogation and showed no signs of remorse.

Poonawala was called for questioning for the first time in October but was then asked to go.

Later on November 3, he was again called and his two-page statement was recorded.

Both times he looked very confident and there was no remorse on his face," police said.

During the probe, more details came to light about Poonawala and Walkar's strained relationship, with friends and family alleging that the woman was unhappy with him and frequent fights used to happen over financial issues and suspicion of infidelity.

The police also found that post May 22, Rs 54,000 was transferred from Walkar's bank account to Poonawala and investigators are also scanning chats between the duo on social media.

Walker was insisting Poonawala get all their belongings from the Mumbai house but apparently, the couple did not have enough money to go back to Mumbai.

This also further created tension between them, said a police official.

