Shradhha murder case: Bones recovered from forest area; cops visit Aftab's house, find blood stains in kitchen

Image Source : ANI Shraddha murder case: Police officials take accused Aftab Poonawala to Mehrauli forest where he dumped the victim's body parts

Shradhha Walkar murder case: In the latest turn of developments, the Delhi police officials have recovered nearly 10-13 bones from the forest area in Mehrauli, where accused Aftab Poonawala dumped Shraddha's body after chopping it into 35 pieces.

The recovered bones have been sent to the forensic lab to ascertain whether the bones belonged to Shraddha or an animal.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police on Wednesday also collected DNA samples of Shraddha's father Vikas Walkar, so that the dumped body parts and the blood sample can be matched.

As a team of Delhi Police today visited the rented accommodation of Aftab, where he murdered his live-in partner Shraddha, they found some blood stains in the kitchen area of the house.

The blood samples have been sent for examination.

The Delhi Police also recovered a bag, belonging to Shraddha in Aftab's house, located in Delhi's Chhatarpur area.

Though the bag is yet to be identified by Shraddha's family, it apparently comprised the victim's belongings.

Shraddha Walkar murder case: Chhatarpur area's CCTV being scanned

Since the murder took place in May this year, officials of the Delhi Police are now thoroughly scanning the CCTV footage of the area nearby accused Aftab Poonawala's rented house.

Police sources said a lot of work is yet to be done in the case.

The weapon using which Shraddha was killed, her head and her mobile phone are yet to be traced, they said.

The clothes worn by Aftab and Shraddha on the day of the murder have also not been found. These clothes were thrown in a garbage-moving vehicle, sources said.

Shraddha, Aftab fought over expenses the day she was murdered

Sources said on May 18, Shraddha Walkar and Aftab Poonawala had an argument over expenses for household items.

During investigations, police sources found that the live-in couple used to have frequent fights over the past three years.

On the ill-fated day, Aftab strangulated Shraddha after nearly 8 pm. Thereafter, he kept her body in the room overnight and googled ways to hide a body, clean blood stains and not be caught.

He then went on to buy a chopping knife and a refrigerator the next day, so that he could store Shraddha's body parts after he cut it into 35 pieces.

Aftab was arrested Delhi police started probing into a missing complaint filed by Shraddha's father.

Initially, Aftab said Shraddha had moved out of their house on May 22 after a fight and that she only took her mobile phone with her. The accused further told police he was not in contact with the victim since then.

However, Aftab confessed to his crime after the police presented Shraddha's bank documents and her mobile phone location, traced to Chhatarpur - where Aftab used to live.

The police found a transaction of Rs 54,000 made from Shraddha's bank account. The amount was transferred to the accused Aftab's bank account, via the victim's mobile phone.

Besides, police also found Shraddha's mobile phone was working on May 31 and the location was again traced to Aftab's rented house in Chhatarpur.

