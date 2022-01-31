Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shahdara rape-assault case: Younger sister of woman too was harassed, molested and thrashed by her assailants

Days after a 20-year-old woman was allegedly abducted, gang-raped and paraded naked on streets in an east Delhi colony by her neighbours, it transpired on Sunday that her younger sister too had been assaulted by her assailants.

Acting on the complaint of the 18-year-old younger sister of the victim of the shocking incident at Kasturba Nagar, police have lodged another case against her assailants, including eight women, one man and three juveniles, who have already been apprehended, police said on Sunday.

Shahdara Deputy Commissioner of Police R Sathiyasundaram said the police have already arrested nine people, eight women and one man, and detained three minor boys for their alleged roles in the crime against the elder sister.

The victim’s younger sister came forward with her complaint after the police arrested them, he said adding she alleged that she too was harassed, molested and thrashed by the assailants of her sister days before the incident involving her elder sister.

In the complaint, the younger sister has alleged that she was attacked and beaten up on January 19 and her auto was also set on fire. They had also created a ruckus at her workplace because of which she had to leave her job, the DCP said, quoting from her complaint.

"When I stay at home, their (accused) women come and thrash me. When I step out, they (men) harass me. These people say that they aren’t scared of the police. (They) don’t let me work or earn any money. How am I supposed to run my house? I am in danger. They threaten me,” she alleged in her complaint.

The DCP said on her complaint, a separate case was registered on Saturday against all the people apprehended for assaulting the elder sister. The second case was registered under various IPC sections on molestation, physical assault, criminal intimidation and mischief by fire among others, he said.

The 20-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted and paraded naked by her neighbours after a teenage boy belonging to their family had committed suicide after being spurned by her.

(With PTI inputs)

