Mumbai: Man enters Thane home, kills 19-year-old girl

A man was arrested on Tuesday in Dombivli in Thane for allegedly strangling a 19-year-old girl to death, police said.​ Ishvarya Deshpande was found dead in her home when her mother returned from the college where she worked, Senior Inspector SP Aager of Dombivli police station said.

"Ishvarya had returned from Bengaluru in the morning today. Her mother works in a college in Nerul. When she returned home in the evening, she found Ishvarya dead. The two had spoken over the phone in the afternoon," he said.

He said she filed a complaint that accused Deepak Bhagne (29) entered the house and tried to molest Ishvarya and then killed her.

"Friends of the family have said Ishvarya called to alert them about Bhagne entering her house," Aager said.

Bhagne was charged with murder and house-trespass, the official informed.

