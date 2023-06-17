Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Man axed to death in J-K's Doda, accused arrested

Doda crime: A man was arrested for allegedly killing a 66-year-old man over a dispute related to the extraction of stones in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda, police said on Saturday.

The arrested man was identified as Bhairav Singh (32) who is a labourer by profession. He allegedly attacked Ram Krishan, the victim, with an axe in the Gandoh area on Friday evening, leading to his death on the spot, the police said. A woman identified as Anju Devi (42) also sustained injuries in the incident. The deceased man's son alleged that the murder was committed while Singh was streaming live on Facebook.

"Information was received at Gandoh police station that a person named Bhairav Singh attacked a person named Ram Krishna with an axe, due to which he died," Abdul Qayoom, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Doda district said. The body of the deceased was sent for postmortem.

Accused arrested within hours

The SSP said that the accused was nabbed from a forest where he had escaped.

"His weapon has been confiscated. Within four hours, we caught the accused," SSP Qayoom said.

According to the police, prima facie the murder seems to have taken place over a dispute over some construction material. ​"It has been revealed that the deceased had taken construction material from the accused, which led to a dispute between the two and the accused committed the murder," SSP Qayoom said.

"Initially, there were some heated arguments over stone extraction which later led to the incident of the murderous attack," an official said.

An investigation into the matter is underway.

Deceased man's son demands "strictest punishment"

The son of the deceased, however, said that there was no dispute. "There was no dispute. I do not know why he resorted to such a crime," he said.

He demanded the strictest punishment for Singh. "We demand the strictest punishment for the accused so that it serves as a deterrent for other criminals. Such people exist even in the 21st century," Ram Krishna's son said.

(With agencies input)

