Image Source : TWITTER Man killed at CNG refill station for demanding change of Rs 5 in Mumbai (Representational image)

In a shocking incident, a man was killed at a CNG refill station after he demanded change of Five rupees on Wednesday. The incident occurred late on Tuesday evening when the victim, Ramdular Singh Yadav, 68, refilled CNG in his vehicle at the Magathane Gas Station, Borivali East.

After making the payment, he demanded return of the balance Rs 5 from the attendant. Irked by this, five persons there surrounded him, started abusing and brutally assaulting Yadav and then dumped him in a critical state before escaping from the spot.

Early on Wednesday, the victim's son Santosh Yadav lodged a complaint with Kasturba Road Police Station after his father succumbed to his grave injuries.

The deceased was a resident of Nalasopara in Palghar district and was reportedly proceeding home on Tuesday evening when he was attacked and killed for just Rs 5.

Police swung into action and have nabbed all the accused and further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from IANS)

ALSO READ | Lawyer found murdered inside his house in Jammu