Nagpur: 3 Men carry out Drishyam-style murder; throws phone in a truck, buries body in Dhaba

In a spine-chilling, a man along with his two associates allegedly murdered his lover's husband in Nagpur, Maharashtra. The incident took place in December last year. The main accused has been identified as Amarsingh alias Lallu Jogendrasingh Thakur (24), who owned the food stall. Amarsingh was allegedly having an affair with deceased Pankaj Dilip Giramkar's wife.

According to reports, three of them killed 32-year- old man in December last year and buried the body in the food stall to hide the crime. They also threw Giramkar's mobile phone in a truck. As the truck travelled to Rajasthan, cops were earlier assuming that the man could have travelled Rajasthan.

The accused, inspired by Ajay Devgn-starrer 2015 film "Drishyam", the decomposed body of Pankaj Dilip Giramkar, who worked as an electrician with Haldiram company, along with his motorcycle in the backyard of a 'dhaba' (roadside food stall) in Kapsi area in Nagpur, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Nilesh Bharne said. Three persons have been arrested, he added.

On December 28, Giramkar -- who shifted with his family to neighbouring Wardha district sometime back to keep his wife away from Thakur -- arrived at the food stall on his motorcycle and asked the accused to discontinue the affair.

This led to a fight between the two following which Thakur allegedly smashed Giramkar's head with a hammer. The victim collapsed and died on the spot, the official said.

Thakur, with the help of a cook at his eatery and another aide, put the body in a steel drum and hatched a conspiracy to destroy the evidence of the crime.

He called a person and asked him to dig a 10-feet deep pit in the backyard of the eatery.

The accused then filled the pit with about 50 kg of salt and kept the body over it and covered it with soil. The motorcycle was also buried over the body, Bharne said.

The accused threw the victim's mobile phone in a truck which travelled to Rajasthan, he said.

In the meantime, as Giramkar did not return home, his family members lodged a missing person's complaint with the police.

Later, while probing the case, the Crime Branch officials got a tip-off, based on which they visited the food stall several times in plain clothes to get clues.

After gathering concrete evidence against the accused, the police rounded-up Thakur, his cook Manoj alias Munna Rampravesh Tiwari (37) and another associate Shubham alias Tushar Rakesh Dongre (28) on Friday night.

Bharne said during interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime. The police then dug up the pit at the food stall and recovered the victim's remains and his motorcycle on Sunday, the official said.

Search was on for one more accused who worked as a waiter at the eatery, he said. The accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) and 34 (common intention), he added.

