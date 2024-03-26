Maharashtra: 9-year-old boy kidnapped, killed for Rs 23 lakh ransom, body found in sack

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The boy was kidnapped and killed

Thane: A nine-year-old boy was killed in the Thane district of Maharashtra after he was kidnapped for a ransom, police said on Monday. The incident took place in Badlapur rural police station area. As per the police, the boy, identified as Ibadat, went missing when he was returning from a local mosque following his evening prayers on Sunday. Prima facie, the accused is known to the victim.

Demanded ransom of Rs 23 lakh

When the child did not return home that night, his family became increasingly concerned and initiated a search in the neighborhood. Subsequently, the kidnapper contacted Ibadat's father, demanding a ransom of Rs 23 lakh, before abruptly turning off his phone. Fearing for their child's safety, the family promptly filed a complaint at the local police station.

Following this, both the Badlapur rural police and the Crime Branch tirelessly searched for the innocent boy throughout the night.

Body found in sack

On Monday afternoon, the child's body was recovered during the search. Ibadat's body was found stuffed in a sack hidden in the home of a villager. Police arrested the accused and sent the body of the child to Mumbai for post-mortem.

Badlapur police station assistant inspector Govind Patil said that an FIR has been registered under section 364 (Kidnapping or abducting in order to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He further said that the accused person is a tailor residing in the Goregaon village of Badalpur, located in Thane district. The police are also investigating the motive of the crime.

