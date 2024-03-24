Delhi: Cook attacks girl with knife in Mukherjee Nagar for ‘making fun of him’; arrested

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

Crime news: A man was arrested for allegedly attacking a girl with a knife in New Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar area for “making fun of him”, the police said on Sunday (March 24). The accused was identified as Aman who is a resident of the area and works as a cook in a paying guest accommodation. The video of the attack that took place on March 22 surfaced on social media and has now gone viral. However, the girl suffered minor injuries in the attack and is said to be out of danger.

According to the police, the girl is a resident of Jaffrabad and visits a library everyday to study.

During interrogation, the accused told the police that she had made fun of him and in anger, he picked up a knife from the vegetable stall and attacked her.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

ALSO READ | Uttar Pradesh: Minor son steals jewellery from house, hires shooters to kill father, held