Uttar Pradesh: Minor son steals jewellery from house, hires shooters to kill father, held

Crime news: A 16-year-old boy was apprehended for allegedly hiring three shooters to kill his father in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh, the police said on Saturday (March 23). The teenager hired three attackers – Piyush Pal, Shubham Soni and Priyanshu – who shot dead businessman Mohammed Naeem (50) in the Patti area of the district on Thursday, they added. The three assailants have been arrested, Additional Superintendent of Police Durgesh Kumar Singh informed.

During interrogation, the accused told the police that they were allegedly hired by Naeem’s son to kill the father, the police said.

Why did the teen get his father killed?

"The minor told us that he hired the arrested shooters to murder his father and promised to pay them Rs 6 Lakh. He paid Rs 1.5 lakh in advance with an assurance that he will pay the remaining amount once they kill his father," the officer said.

According to police, the minor was angry with his father because he didn't give him enough money.

The son also often used to steal money from the shop or jewellery from the house to fulfil his wishes.

“He had planned to get his father killed even in the past but failed,” the officer said.

The police sent the arrested shooters to jail while the minor was admitted to the juvenile centre.

(With PTI inputs)

