Uttar Pradesh: Elderly couple charred to death after house set ablaze over daughter-in-law’s ‘suicide'

Crime news: An elderly couple was charred to death after their house was set ablaze during a fight with the parents of their daughter-in-law who had allegedly died by suicide in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, the police said on Tuesday (March 19). Three people, including the deceased woman’s husband, were injured in the fire, they added.

The police said that the 27-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide late on Monday night at her in-laws’ residence in the Muthiganj police station area.

How did the incident take place?

Upon receiving the news, the deceased woman’s parents and other family members reached the spot and engaged in a fight with her in-laws, alleging that she was killed and then hanged, Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Deepak Bhukar said.

During the fight, some people set the house of the woman's in-laws on fire. The police rescued five people from the house and informed the fire brigade after which it brought the blaze under control, the police official said.

While searching the burnt house around 3 am, the bodies of the woman's father-in-law Rajendra Kesarwani (65) and mother-in-law Shobha Devi (62) were found, SHO of Muthiganj police station Sunil Bajpayee said.

Those who were injured in the fire were the woman's husband, Rajendra's daughter Shivani, and Lovely Kesarwani, the wife of his younger brother, the SHO added.

(With PTI inputs)