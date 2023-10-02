Madhya Pradesh: Woman kidnapped, raped by 4 persons; search on for accused

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV A woman was allegedly kidnapped and raped by 4 persons in Madhya Pradesh

In a shocking incident, a 35-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped and raped in Madhya Pradesh's Ashok Nagar district. According to sources, the crime was committed by four persons.

The police received information on Sunday that an injured woman was found lying unconscious in an agricultural field, Sub Divisional Officer of Police Vivek Sharma said.

After being alerted, the police reached the spot and rushed the woman to a community health centre in Shadora. After initial treatment there, she was referred to the district hospital in Ashok Nagar, he said.

The victim told the police that she was abducted and raped by four persons, three of whom she knew. The accused later dumped her at an agricultural field, the official said quoting the victim.

One of the accused in this gang-rape case is a witness in a murder case in which the victim's husband is the accused, he said.

The woman's medical examination reports were awaited, the official said.

The police have registered a case under relevant Indian Penal Code sections for gang-rape, kidnapping and criminal intimidation. Search was on for the accused, he added.

