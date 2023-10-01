Sunday, October 01, 2023
     
Uttar Pradesh: Robber, 3 cops injured during encounter in Budaun

The team nabbed two robbers of which Gurav Singh sustained a bullet injury on his leg.

Budaun Published on: October 01, 2023 14:59 IST
Three policemen and a robber were injured in an encounter in Ujhani area here, police said on Sunday.

On Saturday night, police received a tip-off that three robbers were going on a stolen motorcycle. The accused opened fire when they were intercepted by the police team, Circle Officer Shakti Singh said.

In exchange of fire, three constables -- Onkar Singh, Akash and Satyendra Kumar -- got injured, he said.

The team nabbed two robbers of which Gurav Singh sustained a bullet injury on his leg, the CO said.

The third accused managed to escape from the spot, he said, adding that Gurav and the injured constables have been admitted to a hospital and they are stable.

