Delhi: 12-year-old raped in Mayur Vihar, accused apprehended

A 12-year-old was allegedly raped in Delhi's Mayur Vihar area, police said on Saturday. They added that the accused was apprehended from Uttar Pradesh's Khora. Mayur Vihar police station received information from LBS hospital regarding sexual assault of a minor girl on Wednesday, a senior police officer said.

At the hospital, the father of the victim alleged that a man residing in the same village as them raped the 12-year-old, the officer said. A case under Sections 376 (rape) of the IPC and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered, the officer said.

The accused, identified as Ibran (19) was apprehended from Khora in UP, police said. Police said the accused runs a tailor shop. Further investigation in the case is underway, they said.

Earlier, in a shocking incident of crime against women had come to light when a girl around 12 years old was found bleeding and was seen asking for help on the streets of Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain. After a medical examination it was confirmed that the girl had been raped, police said.

(With inputs from PTI)

