  4. Noida: Fashion designing student raped by friend, accused arrested

According to the police, the victim and accused knew each other and he committed the crime at his residence in Noida.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Noida Updated on: September 26, 2023 21:22 IST
The accused was arrested by Noida Police.
Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC The accused was arrested by Noida Police.

A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping his friend at his residence in Noida. The police on Tuesday said a 20-year-old fashion designing student was allegedly raped by a friend who spiked her drink during a meeting at his house.

The accused is a private firm employee, police officials said. 

The officials at Noida Sector 58 Police Station filed a case after the father of the student had registered a complaint on the incident which took place on Sunday.

"The accused works in a private company. He knew the woman and was friends with her. On Sunday, he took her to his rented accommodation where he allegedly spiked her drink and then raped her," a police officer said, quoting the complainant.

An FIR was lodged under IPC section 328 (administering drug with intent to cause hurt), 376 (rape), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 506 (criminal intimidation), the officer added.

The accused was presented in a local court and sent to judicial custody, police said.

(With PTI inputs)

