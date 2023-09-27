MP shocker: Girl raped, found bleeding on street in Ujjain, SIT probe ordered

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Girl raped in Ujjain

In yet another shocking incident of crime, a girl around 12 years old was found bleeding and was seen asking for help on the streets of Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Wednesday. After a medical examination it was confirmed that the girl had been raped, police said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Sachin Sharma said, "A girl, aged around 12 years, was found bleeding on a street located under the Mahakal police station area in Ujjain on Monday. She was taken to a hospital, where her initial medical examination confirmed that she had been raped."

"The girl is possibly a resident of Uttar Pradesh. She neither possesses any identity card nor is she able to tell her name and address to the police properly," he said.

As the minor's condition was serious, she was taken to Indore on Tuesday for further medical treatment, the SP said. A case was registered at the Mahakal police station and an investigation into the incident is underway, he added.

"A special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted to investigate the matter and to check the CCTV footage so that the accused can be arrested at the earliest," he said. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath demanded that the victim be given financial assistance of Rs 1 crore and that the accused in the case be given the strictest possible punishment.

TMC slams Madhya Pradesh govt

The Trinamool Congress on Wednesday slammed the Madhya Pradesh BJP government over the rape of a 12-year-old girl and said although the issue of women's empowerment finds special mention in speeches by leaders of the saffron party, cases of violence against women continue to haunt the country.

"The dismal state of women's safety in BJP-ruled states shocks the nation yet again! In Madhya Pradesh, a 12-year-old girl, who had been sexually assaulted and was in a state of distress with visible injuries, was found seeking assistance on the streets of Badnagar Road," the AITC posted on X.

"While 'Nari Shakti' finds a special mention in PM @narendramodi's speeches, the reality shows how spine-chilling cases of VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN continue to haunt our country. CM @ChouhanShivraj's INABILITY to secure the lives of our women speaks volumes about his priorities!" it added.

