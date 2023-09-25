Maharashtra: 16-year-old raped at knifepoint in Mumbai, one held

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV 16-year-old raped at knifepoint in Mumbai

Maharashtra: In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped at knifepoint at her house in a slum in the eastern suburb of Mulund. Following the incident, a 21-year-old accused was arrested for the crime that occurred on Sunday. According to police, his accomplice is absconding.

Accused lived in same locality

The victim knew the accused and they lived in the same locality. The accused along with his friend entered the victim's house when she was alone and allegedly raped her at knifepoint and fled the scene, the official said.

The girl informed her parents when they returned home, following which a complaint was lodged, he said. With the help of technical evidence, one of the accused was nabbed from Mulund within hours, while a hunt is on for another accused, he said.

A case has been registered

A case under section 376 (rape) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered, the official said.