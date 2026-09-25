Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, CM Mohan Yadav launch 'Mukhyamantri Sugam Parivahan Seva' in Bhopal

Bhopal:

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav launched the Mukhyamantri Sugam Parivahan Seva and PM e-Bus Seva. A total of 351 intercity and intracity buses were flagged off from the event in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. The objective of the Mukhyamantri Sugam Parivahan Seva, launched on the birth anniversary of Late Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay, is to strengthen bus connectivity in urban and rural areas and to provide safe, convenient, modern and environment-friendly public transport to the citizens.

With the expansion of the service, the target has been set to connect 75 percent of the gram panchayats of the state with bus service. In the program, MP Passenger Transport Company (MPYPIL) signed an MoU with IIM Indore and School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), Bhopal. In the program, a short film on Mukhyamantri Sugam Parivahan Seva and PM e-Bus Seva was shown and a booklet was released. After the program, CM Mohan Yadav along with other public representatives travelled in the bus by purchasing a ticket.

The first phase of the Mukhyamantri Sugam Parivahan Seva covers Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Rewa, Dewas, Katni, and Bhind. The 351 buses dispatched to these cities include 120 intercity and 231 intracity buses. In the initial phase, 145 buses are being operated in Indore, including 50 intercity and 95 intracity buses. 106 buses are being operated in Bhopal, including 23 intercity and 83 intracity buses. 67 buses are being operated in Jabalpur, including 14 intercity and 53 intracity buses.

18 intercity buses were flagged off in Rewa, 10 intercity buses in Dewas, 3 in Katni, and 2 intercity buses in Bhind district. Prior to the program, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari laid the foundation stone of the late Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Mission at Lalghati. On the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, he paid tribute to him by garlanding his statue and paying homage to him. On this occasion, he also spread the message of environmental protection by planting trees.

Addressing the event, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said, "I am delighted that the historic launch of e-buses is taking place in Madhya Pradesh today. This is just a news reel; the real story is yet to begin. I am the father of the BOT model; I don't lack money. The problem isn't money, it's the lack of spending. I will create such a model that Madhya Pradesh will buy 25,000 buses without any cost, the public will travel, and the government will also receive taxes.

These e-buses will carry the poor, tribals, laborers, and farmers to every corner of Madhya Pradesh. I thank the Madhya Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, for innovating electric buses, providing safe, affordable, and accountable transportation to the rural and poor in the state. Currently, this fluid is being injected into 40 million four-wheelers and 200 million two-wheelers across the country."

CM Mohan Yadav stated that on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birth anniversary, the month of service resolutions, from September 17 to October 17, and the birth anniversary of Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya, the pioneer of integral humanism, public transport bus services are resuming in Madhya Pradesh after 21 years.

A new chapter has been written in fulfilling the pledge to serve the public. Through the Mukhyamantri Sugam Parivahan Seva and PM e-Bus Seva, public transport will gradually reach every city and district in the state. This bus service will provide convenient transportation between urban bodies, cities, and other states. Our road transport services will also benefit remote tribal areas of the state, he added.

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