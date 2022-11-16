Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Karnataka: Unidentified miscreants stab BJP worker to death in Kalaburagi district

Karnataka crime: In a shocking incident, some unidentified miscreants stabbed an elderly BJP worker to death in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district on Tuesday night (November 15).

According to the report, the incident took place in Sedam town and the deceased has been identified as Mallikarjuna Muthiyal.

64-year-old Mallikarjuna Muthiyal had recently switched from Janata Dal (Secular) to join the saffron party. He was also a part of the Chief Minister's program held on November 14 in the state.

Mallikarjuna was sleeping at his electronics store in Sedam town when miscreants broke into the shop and brutally murdered him. After the incident came to the light, senior police officers including SP Isha Pant rushed to the spot and conducted an inspection.

