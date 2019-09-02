Birthday party turns tragic: Gujarat constable slits throat of 3 minor sons during celebration

Image Source : SCREENGRAB Shocking! Gujarat cop slit throats of three minor sons after argument with wife

A Police constable in Gujarat murdered his three minor sons, aged between 3 and 8 years, following an argument with his wife on Sunday. The accused constable later surrendered to his act and reported the incident.

The constable, Sukhdev Siyal locked up his wife in one of the rooms at their police quarters and later slit the throats of his three sons.

The minor children were identified as Khushal (8), Uddhav (5) and Manmeet (3).

Following the murder, the constable called up the police station and informed them about the act after which a team of officers rushed to his residence.

Upon reaching the crime spot, the officers released Siyal's wife from the room and found the accused sitting in a corner of the house with the knife. The motionless bodies of his 3 sons laid on one side of the house with blood sprayed all over.

"We were celebrating our eldest son's birthday, and suddenly a major argument broke out between me and my wife", Siyal told the police.

The couple had another such major fight before Friday, Police said, adding they are now looking into the reasons behind these frequent arguments.

Constable Sukhdev Siyal has now been put under arrest, said Superintendent of Police Jaipal Singh Rathore.

