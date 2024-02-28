Greater Noida: Police solve Rs 1.15 crore loot case in four hours, money recovered from underground pits

Follow us on Image Source : ANI DCP (Greater Noida) Saad Miya Khan

Greater Noida police on Tuesday solved a loot case within hours of reporting. An aide of a Greater Noida-based businessman claimed that his employer's Rs 1.15 crore had been looted by some unidentified men.

DCP (Greater Noida) Saad Miya Khan said, “A person named Ketan Rana who works in cash collection claimed that he was looted of Rs 1,15,00,000. We immediately reached the spot and after inquiring into the matter, some contradictions were found in his story. On further probing, he accepted that he had hatched a fake loot conspiracy with his uncle. The cash was recovered from his uncle’s house and the case was solved within four hours.”

The aide of a Greater Noida-based businessman was arrested on Tuesday for alleged fraud and criminal breach of trust after he embezzled his employer's Rs 1.15 crore after claiming a loot with him, police said.

Cash recovered from underground pits



Rs 1.07 crore of the embezzled cash, which was hidden in pits under the ground at his maternal uncle's home in the adjoining Bulandshahr district, has been recovered, the police said, as it solved the case within four hours.

The rest of the money is believed to be with the accused's uncle, who is absconding, the police said.

Gopal Goyal, a trader in the grains market, informed police about the Rs 1.

15 crore 'loot' with his collection agent Ketan Singh late on Monday night near the ATS Roundabout in Greater Noida's Beta 2 police station area.

"Cognisance of the report was taken immediately and senior officers visited the spot for inspection at night. When Ketan was questioned by the police to ascertain forward and backward linkages in the case, there appeared to be discrepancies in his statements," the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) said.

"We also went through some CCTV footages and call detail records, which further raised doubts about the reported incident," Khan told reporters.

A local police team was immediately dispatched to the Samaita village in the Khurja area of Bulandshahr, where his uncle Guddu lives, the officer said.

"The cash was found hidden in two pits which were made in the ground to conceal it and all of that money was recovered from there. The case was cracked in just four hours, blowing lid off the fake loot claim," DCP Khan said.

