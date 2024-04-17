Drunk man axes wife, two daughters to death in Jharkhand

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

A drunk man allegedly axed his wife and two minor daughters to death in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said on Tuesday.

The accused man, who was reportedly drunk during the killing, was arrested.

The horrific incident took place in Ludrabasa village under Muffasil police station on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

Police said Gurucharan Padiya and his wife Jano used to quarrel frequently over his habit of drinking.

Around 2.30 am on Tuesday, they had an altercation over some issue and in a fit of rage, Padiya picked up an axe and killed her as well as their daughters aged 5 years and 1 year, police said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination.

