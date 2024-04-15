Monday, April 15, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Crime
  4. Delhi: Cab driver shot dead in road rage incident in Anguri Bagh

Delhi: Cab driver shot dead in road rage incident in Anguri Bagh

According to the police official, an argument after a cab driver's vehicle brush passed an e-rickshaw led to the killing him. A case has been registered and a probe is on, he added.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: April 15, 2024 8:58 IST
Representational pic
Image Source : X Representational pic

In a shocking incident, a cab driver was shot dead following an alleged road rage incident in Delhi's Anguri Bagh area on Sunday night.

The official on Monday said the incident took place around 12 am, when the cab driver crossed the traffic light signal of Anguri Bagh and his vehicle brush passed an e-rickshaw.

"Initially, we got to know that a verbal spat ensued between the cab driver and an e-rickshaw rider. Meanwhile, two youths reached there on a scooter, and one of them shot the cab driver. He was rushed to the LNJP Hospital, where he was declared dead. Teams have been formed to investigate the matter and nab the accused," he added.

Also read: Tamil Nadu: Two cases registered against K Annamalai for violating model code of conduct

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Crime

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Crime News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement