Delhi: Woman, 12-year-old son found stabbed to death at home in Jahangirpuri

Delhi: Woman, 12-year-old son found dead at home in Jahangirpuri

A 36-year-old woman and her minor son were found dead in their house in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri on Tuesday, police said. The victims have been identified as Pooja and her son Harsh, they said. The woman had a stab wounds on her back while her 12-year-old son's throat was slit with a sharp-edged weapon, police said.

Police suspect that a known person killed them as no signs of forced entry or robbery were observed.

"We received information around 10:36 am on Tuesday. The neighbour of the victim said that a foul smell was coming from the house of Pooja. Police broke open the door and found the woman's body in one room and the son's body in the other," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya said.

The woman, a widow, was unemployed. Her husband died two years ago. The bodies have been sent to Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital for the post-mortem.

During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the house was locked for the last two days. The incident occurred between January 16 to 18.

As case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered at Jahangirpuri police station. Police are checking the CCTV footage to ascertain the sequence of events and identify the accused persons.