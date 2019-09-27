Friday, September 27, 2019
     
Delhi woman judge attacked by robbers on way home

New Delhi Updated on: September 27, 2019 23:46 IST
A woman judge was on Friday robbed of her bag by two motorcycle-borne men who followed her car nearly three km from the court and struck at the first opportunity.

According to sources, the woman, an Additional Judge at the Saket courts, did not see a single policeman in all this distance as she was driving to her home in Kalkaji.

The robbers began chasing the woman from the Sarita Vihar underpass and managed to lift her bag at the Ma Anandimayi Marg.

Police have filed a case and are investigating.

