Friday, December 24, 2021
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Crime
  4. Delhi Police held couple for cheating in multi sale of property

Delhi Police held couple for cheating in multi sale of property

EOW nabbed the husband-wife duo under section 406, 409, 420, 468, 471 and 120.

Abhay Parashar Edited by: Abhay Parashar @abhayparashar
New Delhi Updated on: December 24, 2021 11:59 IST
Delhi Police, delhi police held couple, couple fraud cheating, multi sale of property, latest crime
Image Source : INDIA TV.

Delhi Police held couple for cheating in multi sale of property. 

Highlights

  • A couple was arrested by the Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police for involving in cheating
  • EOW nabbed the husband-wife duo under various sections of IPC
  • Both the accused are residents of Lajpat nagar-I in the national capital

A couple was arrested by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police for involving in cheating with Non-bank financial institution (NBFC) and multi sale of property. 

EOW nabbed the husband-wife duo under section 406, 409, 420, 468, 471 and 120 of IPC. 

It was noted that the present case against the couple was registered on the complaint of Samresh Agarwal, Authorized Signatory of M/s Paisalo Digital Ltd.  It has been reported that alleged company namely M/s Jay Polychem (India) Ltd. A-101, Lajpat Nagar-I, New Delhi had availed loan facility by entering into five loan agreements all dated August 29, 2011. 

During investigation, it was revealed that accused Mandeep Singh Suri was director in the alleged company. Alleged company transferred the mortgaged property in the name of accused Tarvinder Kaur Suri (wife of Mandeep Suri), as well as to the third party.  

India Tv - Delhi Police, delhi police held couple, couple fraud cheating, multi sale of property, latest crime

Image Source : INDIA TV. Delhi Police held couple for cheating in multi sale of property. 

Both the accused are residents of Lajpat nagar-I in the national capital. Further investigation is underway in this regard. 

ALSO READ: CBI arrests 11 in Rs 60,000 crore Pearls Ponzi Scheme scam

ALSO READ: Customs arrest Ugandan woman with heroin worth Rs 14 crore at Delhi airport

 

 

 

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News