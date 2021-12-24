Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV. Delhi Police held couple for cheating in multi sale of property.

A couple was arrested by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police for involving in cheating with Non-bank financial institution (NBFC) and multi sale of property.

EOW nabbed the husband-wife duo under section 406, 409, 420, 468, 471 and 120 of IPC.

It was noted that the present case against the couple was registered on the complaint of Samresh Agarwal, Authorized Signatory of M/s Paisalo Digital Ltd. It has been reported that alleged company namely M/s Jay Polychem (India) Ltd. A-101, Lajpat Nagar-I, New Delhi had availed loan facility by entering into five loan agreements all dated August 29, 2011.

During investigation, it was revealed that accused Mandeep Singh Suri was director in the alleged company. Alleged company transferred the mortgaged property in the name of accused Tarvinder Kaur Suri (wife of Mandeep Suri), as well as to the third party.

Both the accused are residents of Lajpat nagar-I in the national capital. Further investigation is underway in this regard.

