Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Customs arrest Ugandan woman with heroin worth Rs 14 crore at Delhi airport

Customs officials have seized heroin worth Rs 14.14 crore from a Ugandan woman, who had come to India from Dubai, at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Tuesday.

The value of the seized narcotics is approximately pegged at Rs 14.14 crore as per the prevailing international prices.

The woman was intercepted at the airport, where on being searched, the officials found cavities filled with 2,020 grams of a slightly off-white colour powder. Tests were conducted by the officials which revealed the material to be heroin.

The foreign woman was later arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

In this calendar year, the Delhi customs have seized more than 100 kg of heroin and arrested over 26 persons. Given the spurt in the attempts to smuggle in narcotics through the passenger route, Indian customs have heightened the scrutiny and checking of suspects through robust intelligence gathering mechanism and pin-pointed profiling at all the international airports.

The Customs department is at the forefront of the crusade against drugs smuggling and syndicates. In September this year, a huge consignment of 3,000 kg of heroin were seized at Mundra port in Gujarat.

Also Read I Rs 400 crore heroin seized from Pakistani boat, 6 arrested off Gujarat coast

Latest India News