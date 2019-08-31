Delhi man slits lover's throat, chops body into pieces; arrested

A 32-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his lover by slitting her throat and later chopping her body into pieces after she refused to marry him, police said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Ayub, a resident of LNJP Colony, Turkman Gate. He was having an extramarital affair with the victim, Lata, they said.

The accused was arrested on Friday afternoon from near Turkman Gate, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah.

During interrogation, it was found that Ayub, a clothes seller, got married in 2008 and has four sons, the police said. Around four years ago, he came in contact with Lata and got into an extramarital affair with her. Later, he started forcing Lata to quit her job and marry him, which she refused, the DCP said.

Dejected by the repeated rejection of his proposal, the accused decided to kill Lata, he said. On August 20, Ayub took Lata for an evening walk near Bawana and slit her throat at an isolated stretch before chopping her body into pieces, he said. The victim's mutilated body was found near Bawana canal the next day, the police said. A scooter was recovered from Ayub's possession, they said.

ALSO READ | Sunanda Pushkar death case: Delhi police pushes for prosecution of Shashi Tharoor on murder charge

ALSO READ | Kerala youth involved in Rs 485 cr Bitcoin trade murdered in Dehradun