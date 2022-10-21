Friday, October 21, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Crime
  4. Delhi: Man shot at by neighbour over 'parking row', accused arrested

Delhi: Man shot at by neighbour over 'parking row', accused arrested

Delhi crime news: "During interrogation, he disclosed that there was a dispute with the victim over a parking issue. He further alleged that Sher Singh had done some black magic on his family and wanted to take revenge," said the DCP.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Published on: October 21, 2022 11:24 IST
Delhi crime news, Delhi Man shot at by neighbour, parking row in delhi, accused arrested, delhi news
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Delhi: Man shot at by neighbour over parking row, accused arrested.

Highlights

  • A 42-yr-old man was shot at by his neighbour allegedly over parking issue in Outer Delhi
  • The accused, Ashish, 22, a resident of Vikas Nagar, has been arrested by the police
  • PCR call regarding firing incident was received at Ranhola police station on October 17

Delhi crime news: A 42-year-old man was shot at by his neighbour allegedly over the parking issue in Outer Delhi's Vikas Nagar area, said police on Friday (October 21).

The accused, Ashish, 22, a resident of Vikas Nagar, has been arrested by the police today.

According to Sameer Sharma, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Outer district, on October 17 (Monday), a police control room (PCR) call regarding the firing incident was received at the Ranhola police station.

"Police team reached the spot and found that the injured, Sher Singh, was taken to Ashirwad Nursing Hospital. He was admitted to the hospital with a gunshot injury in his head and after the treatment he was said to be out of danger," said the DCP.

"In his statement, Singh said that his neighbour Ashish, shot him at about 7:00 pm on Monday, when he was sitting in front of his property shop. A case under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code and 27 Arms Act was registered and the manhunt was initiated to nab the accused," said the DCP.

"The team managed to apprehend Ashish from Ganda Nala within 24 hours after the incident," said the DCP.

"During interrogation, he disclosed that there was a dispute with the victim over a parking issue. He further alleged that Sher Singh had done some black magic on his family and wanted to take revenge," said the DCP.

"He had bought the country-made pistol, which was used in the commission of crime, from one of his friends," said the DCP adding that further investigation of the case was in progress and efforts were being made to arrest the supplier of firearms.

Related Stories
Maharashtra: Autorickshaw driver held for sexually harassing girl, dragging her with vehicle | VIDEO

Maharashtra: Autorickshaw driver held for sexually harassing girl, dragging her with vehicle | VIDEO

Bhopal: Google senior manager given intoxicants, married forcibly, threatened for Rs 40 lakh

Bhopal: Google senior manager given intoxicants, married forcibly, threatened for Rs 40 lakh

PET 2022: UP STF arrests 9 for using unfair means

PET 2022: UP STF arrests 9 for using unfair means

MP: Minor hung in well on suspicion of mobile phone theft; case filed

MP: Minor hung in well on suspicion of mobile phone theft; case filed

(With IANS inputs)

ALSO READ: 'Will make Delhi garbage-free if BJP wins MCD polls,' says Amit Shah, promises 100% waste treatment

ALSO READ: Air pollution: Delhi High Court rejects plea against absolute 'firecracker ban' on Diwali

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Crime
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News