Delhi: Three attackers chase man in Adarsh Nagar, stab him multiple times in horrific video

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Screegrab of the CCTV footage

Crime news: A horrific video of a knife attack on an individual in Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar area has surfaced showing a man being stabbed by two others in a knife attack. The two persons were also seen attacking the man with stones and bricks. The CCTV footage capturing the entire incident surfaced. The police said that they have not received any complaint so far and will take action as soon as a complaint is filed. The video is of around 3:30 pm on November 30.

What did the CCTV footage show?

A man was seen running and another one chasing him. The attacker pushed him at the wall and stabbed him till the time he was joined by another attacker who also stabbed the man. This was followed by attacks with stones, bricks, fists and kicks. A third attacker came in and kicked the man and then covered his face with a mask at the end.

A huge crowd, among whom most were school students in uniform, gathered at the spot of the incident, however, that did not stop the attackers from continuing the spate of attack against the man.

After the attack, the miscreants are seen fleeing from the spot safely, uninterrupted.

What did the police say about the incident?

The police said that they have information about the CCTV footage of the incident and added that they have not yet received any complaint in the incident.

“Also, no information has been received about anyone being injured in any hospital. As soon as a complaint is received in this regard, action will be taken,” the police said.

Earlier, a boy was attacked with a knife several times in the city for just a few hundred rupees.