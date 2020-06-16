Rs 90,000 contract for own murder: Delhi businessman eyed Rs 1 crore insurance money

Image Source : INDIA TV IP Extension murder mystery: Businessman plots own murder for insurance

Burdened by financial distress, a Delhi-based businessman planned his own murder so that his family could get insurance amount worth Rs 1 crore post his demise. Gaurav Bansal (40), who lived with his wife and children in Arya Nagar in IP Extension, ran a ration shop and was under acute financial stress. To get himself killed, Bansal hired four people, including a juvenile.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer) A Koan said that the deceased businessman Gaurav was going through depression due to loss in business and also taken a personal loan of Rs 6 lakh and himself planned conspiracy to get murdered for insurance money.

According to the police investigation, Bansal wanted to commit suicide, but couldn't muster the courage to do so. He then planned his own murder and hired four killers, including a juvenile. He met them at Kakardooma village near Delhi.

Three accused identified as Suraj (18), a student, who admitted to having committed the crime with while his two accomplices - Manoj Kumar Yadav (21), a vegetable vendor and Sumit (26), a tailor. The fourth accused, the juvenile was tracked down from Bansal's call records and social media profile.

During the interrogation, the accused told police that they initially planned to shoot him, but an arms dealer refused to sell a pistol to the juvenile. Bansal then bought them a rope to hang him and convinced them that they are doing a favour to him and his family. He paid them Rs 90,000, which the four accused shared among themselves.

Execution of the plan:

On the day of execution of the murder plan, Bansal travelled to Mohan Garden to meet the juvenile and chose the spot where he would be killed. He then asked them to tie him up and keep his Aadhaar card near his body. After hanging him near Khedi Baba Pul, Najafgarh Drain, the killers went back to Mohan Garben and diverted his phone to his brother-in-law's number.

How plot unearthed after his death

On June 10, Police found Gaurav's body hanging from a tree with his hands tied near Kheri Baba Pul near outer Delhi's Najafgarh area. Police registered a murder case and began an investigation.

Giving details about the case, Koan told ANI, "A complaint of missing was received from his wife at Anand Vihar Police Station on June 9 at around midnight 12:30 AM. In the complaint, she stated that her husband who left the home at 10:00 am in the morning, is the owner of a grocery shop at Karkardooma village and his phone isn`t reachable," he said.

"Next Day, Delhi police got PCR call, an information was received at PS Ranhola about a body hanging on a tree with rope on a tree near the banks of Jheel. His identity is revealed to be Gaurav Bansal and was he was the same reported missing in PS Anand Vihar," he added.

During the inquiry, the juvenile revealed that the deceased had paid him for his own murder. He further revealed that the deceased had told them that if they kill him then his family will get insurance money.

