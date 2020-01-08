Criminal carrying reward of Rs 25,000 arrested in Ghaziabad

Image Source : FILE Criminal carrying reward of Rs 25,000 arrested (Representational image)

A criminal carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 was arrested after an exchange of fire, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place at 8 pm on Monday night when police signalled two-bike borne men to stop for a checking, they said. Instead of halting for the checking, they sped to Sazwan Nagar Colony.

A police team gave them a chase due to which their bike slipped and the duo fell from it, SSP Sudhir Kumar Singh told PTI. Finding themselves encircled, they fired at the policemen, he said, adding that one of them received a bullet injury in his leg due to the retaliatory action of police.

Taking advantage of the commotion, his friend managed to escape, he said, adding that the injured goon, identified as Bunty Tyagi of Sadiq Nagar, was

rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Earlier, Bunty was booked under the Gangster Act and a reward of Rs 25,000 was declared for his arrest. In 2017, he had allegedly shot dead a businessman, Gagan Khanduja, the SSP said. Police recovered a country-made pistol, one used and two live cartridges besides the motorcycle, Singh said.