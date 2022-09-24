Saturday, September 24, 2022
     
CBI cracks down on child pornography, raids around 26 locations in 20 states

Reported By : Abhay Parashar Edited By : Sheenu Sharma | New Delhi
Published on: September 24, 2022 13:11 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). CBI cracks down on child porn, raids around 26 locations in 20 states.

Highlights

  • CBI is conducting raids at several locations across 20 states today
  • It's a mega crackdown against the sales and distribution of online child pornography
  • CBI received inputs of such material on internet from Interpol's Singapore-based Crime Against Child

In a mega crackdown against the sales and distribution of online child pornography, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting raids at around 26 locations across 20 states on Saturday (September 24).

As per the information, CBI has received inputs on the sales and distribution of such material on the internet from Interpol's Singapore-based Crime Against Child Unit.

After this, various teams of more than 200 CBI officials were formed to crackdown on the entire network of the accused involved in the crime.

"We have learnt that Cloud storage is being used by the accused in distribution of child sexual abuse material. We got inputs and developed it on our own. We located their hideouts based on technical surveillance and are now raiding them," the sources said.

The operation has been named 'Operation MeghChakra'.

The sources said that the ongoing operation was a follow-up of raids which were conducted in November 16, 2021 in connection with the same crime.

At the time, it was named 'Operation Carbon'.

The international cooperation channels have been used by the federal probe agency to unearth the entire network of accused who are distributing child porn online.

Further details are awaited in this regard.

ALSO READ: DCW seeks answers from Twitter, Delhi cops over availability of child pornography videos on website

ALSO READ: 10 detained in CBI crackdown on child porn; role of foreign nationals revealed

