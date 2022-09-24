CBI cracks down on child pornography, raids around 26 locations in 20 states

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). CBI cracks down on child porn, raids around 26 locations in 20 states.

In a mega crackdown against the sales and distribution of online child pornography, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting raids at around 26 locations across 20 states on Saturday (September 24).

As per the information, CBI has received inputs on the sales and distribution of such material on the internet from Interpol's Singapore-based Crime Against Child Unit.

After this, various teams of more than 200 CBI officials were formed to crackdown on the entire network of the accused involved in the crime.

"We have learnt that Cloud storage is being used by the accused in distribution of child sexual abuse material. We got inputs and developed it on our own. We located their hideouts based on technical surveillance and are now raiding them," the sources said.

The operation has been named 'Operation MeghChakra'.

The sources said that the ongoing operation was a follow-up of raids which were conducted in November 16, 2021 in connection with the same crime.

At the time, it was named 'Operation Carbon'.

The international cooperation channels have been used by the federal probe agency to unearth the entire network of accused who are distributing child porn online.

Further details are awaited in this regard.

