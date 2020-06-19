Friday, June 19, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Crime News
  4. Bodies of 33-year-old woman, minor daughter recovered from well

Bodies of 33-year-old woman, minor daughter recovered from well

The bodies of a 33-year-old woman and her minor daughter, reported missing since last night,were recovered from a well near their house at Kodakkalu in the district by Fire and rescue department personnel on Friday.

PTI PTI
Malappuram Published on: June 19, 2020 16:23 IST
Bodies of 33-year-old woman, minor daughter recovered from well
Image Source : FILE

Bodies of 33-year-old woman, minor daughter recovered from well

The bodies of a 33-year-old woman and her minor daughter, reported missing since last night,were recovered from a well near their house at Kodakkalu in the district by Fire and rescue department personnel on Friday. Abida and her two-year child Safna Fathoon were found dead in a well near their house,police said.

"The mother and the child were reported missing since Thursday night.

We reached the spot and were on look out for them, but later found their bodies in a well nearby," an investigating officer told PTI.

A case of unnatural death has been registered and the inquest process as per COVID-19 protocol was on, police said.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X