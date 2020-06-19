Image Source : FILE Bodies of 33-year-old woman, minor daughter recovered from well

The bodies of a 33-year-old woman and her minor daughter, reported missing since last night,were recovered from a well near their house at Kodakkalu in the district by Fire and rescue department personnel on Friday. Abida and her two-year child Safna Fathoon were found dead in a well near their house,police said.

"The mother and the child were reported missing since Thursday night.

We reached the spot and were on look out for them, but later found their bodies in a well nearby," an investigating officer told PTI.

A case of unnatural death has been registered and the inquest process as per COVID-19 protocol was on, police said.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage