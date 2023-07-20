Assam woman lured with job offer, sold, forced into marriage in Haryana’s Jind; case registered

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The woman claimed that she was sold for Rs 25,000.

A case has been registered against three people in Haryana’s Jind for allegedly deceiving a 22-year-old woman from Assam's Dibrugarh and forcing her into marriage after luring her with the promise of a job in the city, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the 22-year-old woman in her complaint claimed that she was acquainted with another woman from Dibrugarh called Laxmi, who was married to Jind resident Baljeet. “Laxmi brought her to Jind under the pretext of finding her a job and later, sold her to Kavita, the wife of Harinivas from Shivalik Colony, for Rs 25,000,” said police.

The woman claimed that on June 3, Kavita forced her to marry Sandeep alias Kala. However, she somehow managed to escape and went to the police.

Investigating officer Deepak of the local police station said that acting on the complaint of a woman, police registered a case against Laxmi, Kavita and Sandeep for the offences of abduction, human trafficking and other relevant charges and initiated an investigation.

(With PTI inputs)