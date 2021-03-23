Image Source : PTI Bihar horror: Asha worker held for forcing minor girls into prostitution

The police in Bihar's Aurangabad district have arrested an Asha worker for allegedly running a sex racket and forcing minor girls into prostitution, an official said on Monday. The incident came to light after a 16-year-old girl became pregnant and her mother learned about her health. When she asked her daughter, she revealed that an Asha worker had forced her into flesh trade. The Asha worker also gave her i-pill tablets to abort the pregnancy.

Sunil Kumar Pandey, the SHO of Rafiganj police station, said that the Asha worker used to lure minor girls for training outside the village.

"After taking the minor girls outside the village, the accused forced them into prostitution. We were approached by the mother of a 16-year-old girl. We immediately swung into action and took the alleged Asha worker into custody," Pandey said.

"The accused is being interrogated to find out who else is associated with her in this racket," Pandey said.

(With IANS inputs)