Aftab Poonawala wanted to kill Shraddha 10 days before but she became emotional, say reports

Shraddha Walkar murder: Aftab Poonawala, who allegedly killed his girlfriend Shraddha Walkar and chopped her body in 35 pieces, dumping them across city's forest area, wanted to kill her 10 days before from the day he actually committed the crime, police sources said.

According to reports, Aftab Poonawala and Shraddha Walkar used to fight frequently as the victim was suspicious of Aftab talking to multiple girls and having another affair. The fights also used to happen as Shraddha wanted to get married.

Reports say Aftab hesitated to kill Shraddha initially as she had become emotional.

"They had frequent fights, as Shraddha suspected that he was cheating on him, because he was active on the dating app on which the duo had met three years ago," said the sources.

"She knew that he was talking to other girls on the dating app and had lost interest in her," the sources claimed.

"After a fight, Aftab would have killed her 10 days before he did but Shraddha cried and he then hesitated," said the sources.

The police said that after chopping the body of his 27-year-old girlfriend into pieces on May 18, the accused bought a brand new refrigerator with a large storage capacity the next day and stored the remains in it.

To counter the stench, he lit incense sticks at his home.

Aftab was reportedly inspired by the American crime show 'Dexter', which tells the story of a man with homicidal tendencies who lives a double life.

Being a trained chef, Aftab was adept at using the knife, said sources. However, the knife used in the crime is yet to be recovered.

He had thrown the body pieces at Mehrauli forest over a period of 18 days. To avoid suspicion, he used to leave his house with a body part in a polybag at around 2 a.m.

