Image Source : PTI 8 held for raping, impregnating class 9 girl

Eight people, including four teenage students, were arrested on Monday on charges of sexually assaulting a ninth standard girl two months ago and impregnating her, police said. The victim told her parents that she has been suffering from stomach pain for the last couple of days.

Following this, her parents took her for a test at the Government Hospital here on Saturday, the police said.

Shocked to learn that their daughter, a private school student in the city, was pregnant, their parents lodged a complaint with the police.

Inquiry revealed that four of her classmates and another four had allegedly sexually assaulted her two months ago, they said.

The eight were arrested and further investigations are on, they added.

