25-year-old shopkeeper shot at for seeking ₹ 5 payment

25-year-old shopkeeper was allegedly shot at by a customer who refused to pay ₹ 5 for a gutka pouch he had purchased from the shop.

The incident took place on Wednesday in Aligarh's Madhopur area when Deepak, Tikanna, Pota and Fauzdar, went to a shop run by the victim, Chotu Agarwal, to buy a gutkha pouch worth ₹ 5.

When Chotu asked the four to pay for the gutka pouch, they refused.

As Chotu insisted on the payment, the four took away Rs 250 from his cash box and thrashed him.

A local resident, Amit, who was standing nearby, came to the victim's rescue. The suspects then opened fire at Chotu who has been hospitalised with bullet injuries.

According to Amit, the suspects also threatened him to kill his family members, if he filed any complaint against them.

An FIR has been registered against the suspects under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 394 (Voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Tappal police station on Wednesday, on the basis of a complaint filed by the eyewitness.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Manilal Patida said that investigations are on and the accused would soon be arrested.