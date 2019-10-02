25-year-old folk singer shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr

Woman shot dead by two motorcycle-borne assailants

A 25-year old woman was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne assailants in Greater Noida on Tuesday. The woman was identified as Sushma, a folk singer by profession and was rushed to Kailash Hospital where she succumbed to injuries. Commenting on the incident, the police said the woman had got divorced from her husband about four years ago and was living with someone identified as Gajendra Bhati.

Vaibhav Krishna, senior superintendent of police, Gautam Budh Nagar, said that on August 19, 2019 some unidentified criminals had attacked Sushma in Mehsana Village in Bulandshahr during a cultural programme.

“The local police had registered a first information report at the time, for an attempt to murder and launched an investigation. The woman had visited Bulandshahr police station on Tuesday regarding her case. In the evening, she was returning to her residence at Mitra Society when two motorcycle-borne assailants intercepted her,” he said.

Police said that the assailants shot three-four bullets at Sushma, who was wounded and collapsed on the ground.

A police team from the Sector Beta II police station reached the spot after getting information from locals and rushed Sushma to the Kailash Hospital, where she died. The criminals then fled the spot on their motorcycle.

Police said they are registering an FIR for murder and have launched a search to arrest the criminals.

Also Read | Man arrested for stealing luggage from Delhi airport

Also Read | Six men loot bank in Jharkhand at gunpoint