20-year-old man shot dead by friend in northwest over monetary dispute in Delhi

20-year-old man shot dead by friend in northwest over monetary dispute

A 20-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by his friend over a monetary dispute in northwest Delhi's Bharat Nagar area, police said on Sunday. Imran Kahn, a resident of J J Colony in Wazirpur was sitting with his friends in the locality on Saturday night when Feroz opened fire at him and fled from the spot, a police officer said.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital by his father where he was declared dead by the doctors. The hospital authorities police informed the police that the victim died due to gun shot injury, he said. A case has been registered and efforts are being made to arrest the accused, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya said, adding monetary dispute is thought to be the reason behind the killing, but all angles are being probed.