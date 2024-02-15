With over 2,500 incidents of rape, cases increased twofold in Chhattisgarh in 2023: Govt data

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Raipur: The data presented by the government in the Chhattisgarh assembly on Thursday revealed a twofold increase in rape cases in 2023 compared to the previous year.

According to a written reply tabled by Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Vijay Sharma in response to a question from Congress MLA Dwarkadhish Yadav, a total of 9,295 cases of murder, robbery, and rape were registered in the state over the past three years.

2,564 rape cases registered in 2021

Specifically, there were 1,093 cases of rape registered in 2021, 1,246 in 2022, and 2,564 in 2023. Additionally, there were 2,967 cases of murder, 1,425 cases of robbery, and a total of 4,903 cases of rape registered from 2021 to 2023.

As to the offence of murder, 1,007 were registered in 2021, 1,013 in 2022, and 947 in 2023. The number of robbery cases declined from 553 in 2021 to 495 in 2022 and further to 377 in 2023.

Furthermore, the reply indicated that the accused in 627 out of these 9,295 cases have not yet been arrested.

(With PTI inputs)

