Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: 'How much money did CM get from Mahadev betting scam', PM Modi asks Baghel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (November 13) addressed an election rally in Mungeli in poll-bound Chhattisgarh ahead of the second phase of voting scheduled on November 17. The Prime Minister attacked the Congress and said time has come for the Congress government to end in the state, which is "confirmed" after the first phase of elections. "The time has come when Congress' bad governance will come to an end... After the first phase of the election, it is confirmed that Congress will lose in Chhattisgarh. I thank the people of Chhattisgarh for voting in favour of BJP in phase 1 of Assembly polls," he said.

Baghel to lose his seat?

He assured action against the corrupt people if the BJP government returns to power in the state.

"Media people tell me that Chhattisgarh chief minister is losing his assembly seat. Action will be taken against corrupt in Chhattisgarh after BJP comes to power in the state," PM Modi said.

PM tells what to expect if BJP forms govt

The Prime Minister said that Chhattisgarh will witness a rapid push in development if the BJP comes back to power in the state. "If BJP comes into power, Chhattisgarh will develop rapidly. The dreams of the youth will be fulfilled. The life of the Mahtari sisters here will become easier. Control of corruption, strict action against corruption will be taken," he said.

He accused the Congress of "looting" the state and said that the party will not be seen in power on Dev Deepawali. "Yesterday you celebrated Diwali. But the coming Dev Deepawali will bring new joy and enthusiasm for Chhattisgarh. The Congress which has looted Chhattisgarh will not be seen anywhere on Dev Deepawali," he said.

"Countdown of Congress govt has started"

PM Modi said that the countdown of the Bhupesh Baghel government has started in Chhattisgarh and the Congress leaders who looted the state for five years will be ousted from power.

"Both the track record and guarantee of BJP is that it has been created by BJP and only BJP will improve it. The countdown for the exit of the Congress government in Chhattisgarh has started. The time has come for the farewell of those Congress leaders who have looted you for 5 years," he said.

PM Modi attacks Bahgel over Mahadev app 'scam'

The Prime Minister raked up the issue of the Mahadev app 'scam' in which it was alleged that Chief Minister Baghel received over Rs 500 crore, and asked how much money did CM get and how much of it was transferred to the party's high command.

"I have some questions for the Congress leaders who are fond of teaching mathematics...I want to ask some questions about the party. The 'Mahadev betting app scam' is worth Rs 508 crore and the investigating agencies have recovered loads of cash in this case. A close aide of the Chhattisgarh CM is also in jail. Congress should reveal how much money the CM received in this. How much money the other leaders of the party have received and how much money has reached Delhi" he asked.

Chhattisgarh will vote in the second phase of Assembly elections on November 17. The results will be declared on December 3.

(With ANI inputs)